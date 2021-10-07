Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $483,000 Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAMC stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

