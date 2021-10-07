Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.16% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $245,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

MTAC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

