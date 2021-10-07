Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Separately, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXU stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Novus Capital Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

