Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,390 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.89. 45,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day moving average is $232.21. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

