Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 23,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,134. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.