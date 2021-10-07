Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $21.68 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,431 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

