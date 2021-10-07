Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

