Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.46.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
