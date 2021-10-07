Comparing iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) & Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get iRobot alerts:

87.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for iRobot and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

iRobot currently has a consensus target price of $108.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.27%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than iRobot.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRobot and Traeger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $1.43 billion 1.58 $147.07 million $3.10 25.96 Traeger $545.77 million 4.35 $31.60 million N/A N/A

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.