Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 977.92 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 5.09 -$13.42 million ($0.35) -92.83

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigyn Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58% Cardiovascular Systems -5.18% -4.95% -3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

