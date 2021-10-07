Compass Diversified (CODI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.