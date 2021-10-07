Compass (NYSE:COMP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66. Compass has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

