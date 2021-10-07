Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $427.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 572,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compugen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Compugen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.