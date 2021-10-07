CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

COP stock opened at €70.30 ($82.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 52.66.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.