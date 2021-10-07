Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $238.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

