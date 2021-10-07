CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,227,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

