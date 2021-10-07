ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.30

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 77 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 110,818.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.