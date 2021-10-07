Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:STZ.B remained flat at $$212.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.37.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.