Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

NYSE:STZ traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $216.51. 2,031,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

