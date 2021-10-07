Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CSTM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,204. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Constellium has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,159,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.