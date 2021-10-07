ContentBox Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.60 million and $12,567.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026208 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00327378 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.