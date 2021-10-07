Contrasting Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% Fiserv 7.37% 10.48% 4.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akerna and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 5 15 0 2.75

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $131.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Fiserv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.61 -$33.97 million ($1.31) -2.08 Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.84 $958.00 million $4.42 24.54

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Akerna on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

