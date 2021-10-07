Contrasting ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TELA Bio alerts:

72.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TELA Bio and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -130.59% -70.07% -38.54% ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.55%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.20 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -5.76 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 30.12 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -40.19

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.