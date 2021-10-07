Contrasting Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49% Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microchip Technology and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 13 1 2.79 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus price target of $90.97, indicating a potential downside of 38.43%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microchip Technology and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.45 $349.40 million $5.86 25.21 Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,347.99 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

