Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CMRE opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

