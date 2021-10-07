Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $703.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $220.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.50. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

