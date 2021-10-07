Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $355.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

W stock opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.07. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

