Cowen Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $61.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $82.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Foot Locker by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,305 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

