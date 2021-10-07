CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 153.65 ($2.01) on Thursday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £102.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
