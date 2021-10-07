CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 153.65 ($2.01) on Thursday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £102.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

