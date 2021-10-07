Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.20 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.81 ($24.49).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock opened at €11.00 ($12.94) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.00.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.