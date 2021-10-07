Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.85.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$68.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$68.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

