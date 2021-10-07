Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

