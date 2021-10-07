Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $548.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

