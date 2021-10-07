Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,000. AppLovin comprises about 3.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

APP stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. 158,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,283. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

