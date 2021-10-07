Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global makes up about 1.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

