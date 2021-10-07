Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 540,535 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,535 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for approximately 8.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 1.10% of Open Lending worth $59,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,917. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.10 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

