Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

