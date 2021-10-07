Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $7.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 226.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
