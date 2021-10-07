Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 4,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88.
In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,050,939 shares of company stock worth $118,658,046 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
