Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 4,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,050,939 shares of company stock worth $118,658,046 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

