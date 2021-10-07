CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $92,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $101.99 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

