Critical Analysis: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Her Imports and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 110.63%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52%

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 11.98, suggesting that its stock price is 1,098% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.02 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 6.66 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.41

Her Imports has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats Her Imports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

