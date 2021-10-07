CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

