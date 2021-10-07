CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

