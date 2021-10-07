CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CSP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSP stock remained flat at $$8.74 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -291.24 and a beta of 1.76. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

