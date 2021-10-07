CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after buying an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

