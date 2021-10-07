CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTIC. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.
CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.