CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTIC. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.