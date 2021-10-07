Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $412.84 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $159,399.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $412.84 or 0.00762172 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001468 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00078891 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,232 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.