CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CynergisTek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,332. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.27. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.
CynergisTek Company Profile
CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
