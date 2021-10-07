CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CynergisTek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,332. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.27. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

