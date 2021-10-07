Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $141,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.40. 37,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

