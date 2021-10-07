Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNMR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00.

DNMR stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

