Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNMR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

DNMR stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

